I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at November Conferences

SHANGHAI, China, and GAITHERSBURG, MD., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in November. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

11th Credit Suisse China Investment Conference (Virtual)

Management participants: Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 2 & 5, 2020

For more information, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

15th Citi China Investor Conference 2020 (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 3-5, 2020

For more information, please contact your Citi representative.

CICC Investment Forum (Beijing) 2020

Management participant: Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer

Location: Kerry Hotel, Beijing, China

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 11-12, 2020

For more information, please contact your CICC representative.

Nomura Investment Forum 2020 (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

Large group meetings: November 13, 2020

For more information, please contact your Nomura representative.

Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2020 (Virtual)

Panel Discussion: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. HKT

Panelist: Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 16-18, 2020

Management participants: Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

For more information, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Presentation: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:55-1:25 p.m. GMT

Presenter: Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/imab/1814025 The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ .

One-on-one meetings: November 17-19, 2020

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transitioning from a clinical stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Investor Inquiries:

Burns McClellan, Inc. (Americas and Europe)

Steve Klass

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +1 212 213 0006

The Piacente Group, Inc. (Asia)

Emilie Wu

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

