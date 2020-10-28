  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ADP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:ADP +0.18%

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2021 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP)

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, as well as quarterly details of the fiscal 2021 results from the client funds extended investment strategy, are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Danyal Hussain
973.974.7836
[email protected]

Matthew J. Korn
973.974.7844
[email protected]

ADP-Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

Source: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-301161148.html

SOURCE ADP - IR


