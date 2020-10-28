  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
JBT Corporation Announces Executive Appointment

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:JBT -3.29%

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, announced today that Kristina Paschall has been promoted to JBT's executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Chief Information & Digital Officer, effective immediately.

Along with her responsibilities leading JBT's global IT organization, Kristina will drive technology-enabled business growth and the expansion of JBT's IoT (iOPS®) product capabilities to deliver measurable customer value. Additional emphasis will be on the continued development of the digital experience by offering options in the way we interact with our customers throughout the relationship. Kristina will maintain leadership of the core information technology team that focuses on delivery of JBT's enterprise application strategy, serving our 6,000+ employees worldwide and upholding best-in-class enterprise IT security.

"As JBT continues to grow, technology remains a critical aspect of our strategy." said Brian Deck, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the elevation of Kristina to our executive team, we have strengthened our leadership within this critical function to further emphasize our development of comprehensive digital solutions for our customers."

Kristina Paschall has served as Vice President & Chief Information Officer of JBT Corporation since September 2017. Prior to joining JBT Corporation, Ms. Paschall was the CIO of Ferrara Candy Company from 2013-2017. Before joining Ferrara, she held progressive senior IT leadership roles at Ingredion and GATX, having spent the previous part of her career in management roles at consulting organizations. Ms. Paschall holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois. Ms. Paschall also serves as volunteer Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media: Megan Rattigan +1 312 861 6048

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-announces-executive-appointment-301161216.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation


