Viasat Completes Brazilian Residential Internet Service Roll-Out--Now Covers 100% of the Country; Offers New Premium Satellite Internet Service Plan with Highest Speed and Data

SAO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it has completed the roll-out of its reliable, high-quality residential internet service to 100% of the states in Brazil. With this achievement, the Company is now the only satellite internet service provider (ISP) capable of making high-speed internet available across the country.

Initially launched in July 2020, Viasat's residential service covered seven states and the Federal District. In September 2020, the Company expanded internet service to 14 more states, reaching 93% of Brazil's population, and today, it now offers internet service nationwide — adding the final five states to its service plans – Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Piauí, Tocantins and Roraima. Viasat's residential internet service for Brazil uses bandwidth from the Telebras SGDC-1 satellite to deliver satellite internet services.

Internet service tailored for the Brazilian needs

Brazilian residents from all over the country will now benefit from a newer satellite internet service plan – the Viasat 30Mega. With speeds up to 30 Megabits per second (Mbps) and a larger data package offering up to 160 Gigabytes (GB) of data per month, Viasat offers the best that satellite technology can provide in the Brazilian market — enabling customers to enjoy faster access to daily online activities such as social media, video streaming content, video call services, work-from-home, and online education.

Competitively priced and simplified to fit Brazilian internet users' needs, Viasat's 30Mega premium plan is offered alongside Viasat's basic plan (Viasat 10Mega) and an advanced plan (Viasat 20Mega), with download speeds of up to 10 Mbps and 20 Mbps, respectively. All three plans have in-home Wi-Fi and offer attractive features, such as unlimited chat and browsing and a free zone from 2:00 AM to 7:00 AM local time.

"The completion of Viasat's residential service rollout, combined with the new premium Viasat 30Mega plan, results in more Brazilians families and small businesses having access to reliable, high-speed satellite-based internet service, even in the hardest-to-reach locations," said Bruno Soares Henriques, commercial director, Viasat Brazil. "During this process, we understood that our clients have an increased demand for higher speeds and data packages in the pandemic scenario. Now Viasat can offer highly-desirable services, unmatched in the Brazilian satellite market, and keep with its commitment to the country when it matters most."

Viasat has been investing in Brazil since 2018 and has set up a team with local expertise that is highly-focused on delivering connectivity solutions to the Brazilian people. Viasat is working with local partners to provide in-market sales, fulfillment, and technical support expertise for the residential internet service and is currently onboarding and training dealers through an online program.

To learn more about Viasat residential internet service offerings in Brazil, call 0800-309-1515 or visit www.viasatdobrasil.com.br .

