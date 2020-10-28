ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Additional $1 Million Consulting Service Agreement with Lendmerit Inc., Records Aggregate Revenue of $3 Million in a Week

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company" or "ATIF"), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced the Company entered into a consulting service agreement (the "Agreement"), dated Oct 23, 2020, to serve as a business advisor for Lendmerit Inc.("Lendmerit"), a leading California-based financial lender providing integrated loan services nationwide. The Agreement was signed in anticipation of Lendmerit to enter into the U.S. capital market.

Pursuant to the Agreement, ATIF agreed to provide Lendmerit with services including business consulting such as business planning and strategies development, capital market advisory for fund raising, and investor and public relations services. As consideration, Lendmerit agreed to pay the Company a fixed consulting fee of US$1 million which will be paid in installments subject to certain conditions.

Mr. Pishan Chi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are proud that we have signed service agreements with Lendmerit, McSen Realty Corp. and Promise Logistics Corp. respectively, within a week. We are diversifying our services following the recent wave of Chinese companies going public in the U.S. We look forward to seeing our clients achieving great progress and strong growth in 2021 and beyond, as they access to U.S. capital market, which we believe will drive their business growth. Lendmerit has a promising future because Lendmerit is one of the first batch of financial institutions to start Chinese loan business, and has built up a strong network and prestige. We are honored to serve as Lendmerit's financial advisor to assist Lendmerit with its growth strategies of up-listing its securities to the U.S. exchanges."

About Lendmerit Inc.

Lendmerit Inc. was founded in April 2015 and is recognized as a California-based financial lender who holds the financial lending license to offer simple process and fast funding solution to qualified clients. The main business of Lendmerit Inc. includes unsecured loans for international students, personal credit/mortgage loans, and business emergency loans. After five-year development, Lendmerit Inc.'s has provided solutions for tens of thousands of residents and international students throughout the United States. In 2018, Lendmerit Inc. launched a financial services platform Finway to provide unsecured credit loan services, targeting high-consumption international students with middle and high-end backgrounds. Moreover, Lendmerit Inc. also helps international students establish their credit history through credit loans. Up to now, Lendmerit Inc. has provided services for over 1,000 international students.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

