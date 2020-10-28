  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NAPCO Security Technologies to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:NSSC +0.24%

-Results will be released Monday November 2, 2020 -

-Conference Call with Management to be held at 11AM ET-

PR Newswire

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices that are fueling the Company's fast-growing recurring service revenues, as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions will release financial results for its Fiscal First Quarter 2021 which ended September 30, 2020 on Monday November 2, 2020 before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 11 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. The conference call will also be available on replay starting at 2 p.m. ET on November 2, 2020. For the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 domestically, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers, and use the replay access code 13712620.

In addition, the call will be webcast and will be available on the Company's website at www.napcosecurity.com.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Patrick McKillop
Director of Investor Relations
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.
OP: 800-645-9445 x 374
CP: 516-404-3597
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napco-security-technologies-to-announce-fiscal-first-quarter-2021-results-301161514.html

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.


