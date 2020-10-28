Nuance to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Nov. 18, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after the market close.

In addition to a press release, Nuance will provide a copy of prepared remarks. The prepared remarks are offered as additional detail and will not be read on the call. The materials will be available at https://investors.nuance.com/.

The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via webcast here, or by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (US and Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) and referencing code 5887867.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Contact Information

For Investors

Michael Maguire

Director of Investor Relations

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-4855

Email: [email protected]

