PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will present a company overview at the following conferences:

Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 11th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Barclays Virtual Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

Monday, November 16th at 3:30 p.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com and will be archived for 2 weeks following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

