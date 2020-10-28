Universal Technical Institute's Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program Delivers Employment to 100 Percent of This Fall's Graduating Class

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite record unemployment and millions of Americans out of work, graduates of the most recent Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program (PTAP), offered exclusively in partnership with Universal Technical Institute, have gone immediately to work. One hundred percent of the program's most recent graduating class received job offers at Porsche dealerships in California, Alabama, Texas, Florida, North and South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York.

"We've long known that an education model aligned with employers' needs will prepare students for fulfilling careers, in good times and bad," said Sherrell Smith, UTI Executive Vice President of Campus Operations. "The success of these graduates shows that, even in the midst of tremendous economic uncertainty, there are still good jobs waiting for technicians with the right skills."

Top students enrolled in UTI's Automotive Technology Program across 11 campuses nationwide are recruited for PTAP. Tuition and housing costs are covered by Porsche and the company also arranges local part time employment for students while they are in the 23-week program. Porsche dealerships across the country offer employment to most students upon – and often before – graduation.

"Porsche is an iconic brand with the world's most sought-after sports cars and impeccable customer service. Our need for skilled technicians who meet our high standards continues to grow, and we rely on our partnership with UTI to deliver this talent," said Glenn Garde, Vice President, Aftersales, Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

"Porsche develops world-class vehicles, and UTI gave me the world-class education that I needed to pursue my passion," said Grant Booze, who was recruited for the Porsche program from UTI's NASCAR Technical Institute and went to work at Porsche Charleston in South Carolina. "The fact that all of my fellow PTAP graduates are employed at Porsche dealers shows that there is so much opportunity for people who love cars and have the right education."

The PTAP program is offered in a blended format, combining online education with hands-on training in CDC-compliant labs, in Atlanta, GA; Easton, PA; and Eastvale, CA. Porsche directly supports, equips and invests in the program, allowing students to receive training on all the latest Porsche vehicles and technologies.

"I've loved German cars for as long as I can remember, but I never thought I'd be able to turn my passion into a career," said Davidson Ansick, a UTI-Avondale and PTAP graduate currently employed with Porsche of the Main Line, a premier dealer in Greater Philadelphia. "UTI's Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program gave me the skills I needed to work with the best of the best, doing something that I love every day."

The most recent PTAP graduating class began its program in March, transitioned to a blended learning model in the midst of the pandemic, and graduated in late August. Graduates went to work at 12 Porsche dealerships across the country, where they are positioned to achieve Porsche's Bronze certification in their first year on the job.

For more information about the Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program, click here.

*There are 12 students in each PTAP program. 12 students completed the PTAP program on August 21, 2020 and all 12 have started jobs with Porsche dealers. UTI and Porsche cannot guarantee employment.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

