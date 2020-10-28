Golden Nugget Online Gaming Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or the "Company") reported selected financial results for the third quarter of 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, GNOG reported the following for its New Jersey operations:

Gross Gaming Revenues of $28.9 million , compared to $14.9 million during the same period in 2019, an increase of 93%,

, compared to during the same period in 2019, an increase of 93%, Net Revenue of $25.9 million compared to $13.5 million during the same period in 2019, an increase of 92%, and

compared to during the same period in 2019, an increase of 92%, and Operating Income of $8.2 million versus $4.2 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 92%.

"We are very pleased with yet another quarter of profitable growth. Our pandemic-proof business model keeps showing its resilience in New Jersey and we look forward to expanding operations in Michigan." said Tilman J. Fertitta, GNOG's owner.

Thomas Winter, President of GNOG added, "Our third quarter confirmed and amplified our momentum in New Jersey, with record revenues supported by all-time-high player activity, sustained marketing investments and 64 new casino games, 20 of which we launched on an exclusive basis. Based on our October revenues, we believe that we could generate over $100 million of Gross Gaming Revenue in New Jersey this year."

The Company also reported that it is working towards a launch of its mobile sports betting and casino operations in Michigan, possibly by the end of the year, regulatory approvals permitting, and its licensing process is ongoing in Pennsylvania. GNOG is actively pursuing market access opportunities to further expand its US operations across multiple states, and believes that the accelerated growth of online gaming revenues in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will encourage more states to consider online casino legislation in 2021 and 2022.

As previously reported, on June 28, 2020, GNOG entered into a purchase agreement with Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) ("Landcadia II"), a special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which GNOG will become a public company listed on Nasdaq. Subject to completion by the Securities and Exchange Commission of its review of Landcadia II's proxy statement in connection with the transaction, and subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approval, GNOG anticipates the transaction to close before the end of November 2020.

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is a leading online casino gaming company that is owned by a company wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta. It is considered the market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market.

About Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. is a company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses that is co-sponsored by Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

