BCT-Bank of Charles Town Named "Best Bank To Work For"

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020. This is the second consecutive year BCT has been selected for this honor.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

"Making the Best Banks list a second time is exciting and gratifying at the same time," shared Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "We work hard to create a workplace that's professionally fulfilling, personally rewarding, and fun. Knowing our BCT team thinks we're providing such a place is truly gratifying."

To go directly to a full list of this year's winning banks, click here.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or contact Gabriela Marushak at 717-323-5217.

