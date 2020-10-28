  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Year-End Cash Dividend

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:MPX +4.6%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. In addition, the Board declared a special year-end cash dividend of $0.04 per share. Both dividends will be paid December 10, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2020.

Marine_Products_Corporation_Logo

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under three brand names: Chaparral, Robalo and Vortex. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, along with the Chaparral Surf Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include various models, such as OSX Luxury Sportboats, the 257 SSX, and SunCoast Sportdecks. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. Chaparral also offers jet powered boats under the Vortex brand name. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
[email protected]

JIM LANDERS
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-and-special-year-end-cash-dividend-301161152.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

