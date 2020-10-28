Actress and Entrepreneur JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Husband, Former MLB World Champion Nick Swisher, Join New Campaign to Empower Allergy Sufferers to Take Control of Their Allergies

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX:ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of allergies, today launched the #AllergyHomeFree allergy education campaign in partnership with spokespeople and allergy sufferers, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, actress and entrepreneur currently starring in the popular Netflix series Sweet Magnolias and founder of The Happy Place, a digital lifestyle destination, and her husband Nick Swisher, retired MLB World Champion for the New York Yankees and current FOX Baseball analyst.

#AllergyHomeFree helps to empower allergy sufferers to take control of their environmental allergies and understand their options for managing their symptoms, including allergy immunotherapy (AIT), which treats the underlying cause of environmental allergies long-term using a person's own immune system. In addition to seasonal allergies, which occur during certain times of the year and in certain areas of the country, many people have indoor allergies, such as house dust mites, which occur year-round, and are one of the most common allergens in the U.S.1,2 Especially during this time of year, where people are staying indoors more, allergy sufferers can access educational resources including the interactive AllergyHomeFree.com website and the Klarify mobile app, available for free download in the Apple and Android App stores, to track their allergy symptoms, find an allergist in their area to determine the cause of their allergies, discuss treatment options and access tools for conversations with a health care professional.

"Nick and I have been suffering from environmental allergies for years. Our allergies are something we always have to manage. It's especially hard when I'm filming outside for long hours on end," said JoAnna Garcia Swisher. "We are excited to help educate and provide resources to fellow allergy sufferers to learn more about their allergies."

A recent Harris Poll survey of 2,059 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, found that, while about seven in 10 have experienced symptoms of environmental allergies, only about three in 10 have been diagnosed with either allergic rhinitis or nasal allergies by a health care provider (HCP). The survey also revealed that, of those who experience allergies:

Nearly half say their environmental allergies have a major-to-moderate negative impact on their daily life.

More than half report that their allergies have somehow affected their performance at work and/or school (70 percent for employed adults).

While about three in four see or talk to some type of HCP about their environmental allergies, less than one in five have visited an allergist for an evaluation and treatment, and only about one in 10 have ever discussed AIT options with an HCP.

"Allergic rhinitis is one of the leading causes of chronic disease in the U.S., affecting between 30 and 60 million Americans,3 yet as this survey shows is widely underdiagnosed and undertreated," said Payel Gupta, M.D., FACAAI, a New York City-based allergist and immunologist and campaign spokesperson. "Given the impact allergies have on the daily lives of so many, it is important that patients are assessed by an HCP to determine what in the environment is causing their allergies to help identify what type of treatment option will be most effective to control their allergies, such as allergy immunotherapy options like sublingual immunotherapy tablets (SLIT-tablets) that can be taken once-daily at home.4,5"

To learn more about the campaign, allergies and the treatment landscape and explore interactive resources, visit AllergyHomeFree.com. JoAnna, Nick and Dr. Gupta will also be featured in videos which will be available on the website.

About #AllergyHomeFree and the National Survey

The #AllergyHomeFree campaign aims to empower patients to take control of their allergies and provide patients with information and access to educational resources available on AllergyHomeFree.com and the Klarify mobile app. The website shares information about environmental allergies, allergy symptoms and the allergy treatment landscape, including allergy medicines (over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medication) and allergy immunotherapy (AIT), and shows how the treatment options differ for individual needs. The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll in association with ALK-Abelló A/S and Green Room Communications from September 18-22, 2020 among 2,059 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom, 1,518 ever experience symptoms of environmental allergies. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) and Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Tablets (SLIT-Tablets)

Allergy immunotherapy, or AIT, treats the underlying cause of environmental allergies using a person's own immune system. Small amounts of allergens are introduced into the body so the immune system can gradually learn to tolerate them better. It targets the specific allergy trigger that causes the immune system to overreact and provides long-lasting improvement for years after treatment. SLIT-tablets are prescription medications taken once-daily at home.4,5 Allergy shots, or subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), is another form of allergy immunotherapy administered in a doctor's office, and the doses will vary based on the prescribing physician.5

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

