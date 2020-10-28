1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Launches New Multi-Brand Corporate Gifting Website, Making It Easier for Businesses To Engage Employees, Customers, and Clients

CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has introduced an exciting new destination for corporate gifting that enables business customers to seamlessly access the extensive offerings from across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, Cheryl's Cookies®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery® and more. This dedicated corporate gifting site provides an elevated user experience, expanded catalog of gift offerings, and customization features – all designed to help small, medium, and large organizations engage with employees, clients, and other individuals important to their business.

"With the majority of the country's workforce continuing to work remotely, companies of all sizes are looking for ways to create a culture of recognition, appreciation, and engagement from afar – gestures that deepen relationships with employees, clients, and others," said Eric Gehnrich, Senior Vice President, Business Gifts Services, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Our new corporate gifting destination and our breadth of differentiated offerings make it easier for business customers to build meaningful professional relationships and to connect for important milestone events and everyday occasions, such as expressing sympathy or celebrating the birth of a new baby."

Finding thoughtful gift solutions has never been more convenient with advancements to the business gifting experience:

New Website Elevates the Experience for Corporate Gift-Givers

With enhanced self-service functions and an extensive catalog of gift offerings, the enriched website for corporate gifting makes it even easier to set up a new account, place orders, share access with team members, and monitor activity. Key highlights include:

Two Easy Ways For Businesses to Manage Corporate Gifting White Glove Service Creates a Personalized Gifting Experience: Companies can choose to work with a dedicated account manager who will ensure premium service. These expert gifting professionals can advise on the most appropriate gift options to fit the needs of the business customer's occasion, recipient, and budget.



Innovative Self-Service Functions Give Businesses Added Convenience and Flexibility: With this new web experience, interested business customers can quickly and seamlessly set up a business account and begin shopping within minutes, no minimum purchase required. This portal gives companies access to customization features, one-to-many bulk gifting capabilities, gift list history, easy re-order functions, and an account dashboard to monitor activity.





From Bouquets to Berries – An Expansive Selection of Gifts for All Occasions: With thousands of differentiated and exclusive products from across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, business customers can find the perfect gift for any occasion. Whether it is for birthdays, work anniversaries, get well, sympathy, congratulations, just because, surprise and delight, virtual events, or to commemorate Administrative Professionals Week or Employee Appreciation Day, business customers will find a variety of unique products sure to please the recipient. Gift offerings range from comforting prepared meals, like Chicken Pot Pies from Harry & David®, to unexpected gifts perfect for little but important moments of appreciation, such as a Cheryl's Cookie Card®. And, new for this year, business customers can also purchase gift cards that can be used across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. portfolio.





1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has collaborated with Alice's Table to bring immersive virtual workshops to business customers. Options include workshops for floral arranging, creating charcuterie boards, building wreaths, planting succulents, and pairing wine and cheese. These events are designed to provide fun-filled options for team building, virtual holiday parties, corporate celebrations and other occasions. Personalized Features Streamline the Gifting Experience: Corporate clients, whether self-service or white glove, can take advantage of a customized web experience with a branded page and a curated selection of products tailored to their specific needs – such as gifts within a particular category or price range.

SmartGift™ Helps Engage Remote Workers Seamlessly

Coming to the corporate gifting experience this holiday season, SmartGift allows business gifts to be sent to those working remotely, even if the recipient's address is unknown. This feature, which will be available through the company's white glove business gifting service, lets businesses notify recipients of pending gift arrivals using messaging applications such as email, SMS and LinkedIn. The recipient will be able to digitally unwrap and preview the gift, choose the delivery date and address, and swap it for another item, if preferred.

Customization Capabilities Make Each Gift One To Remember

With customization options for hangtags, ribbons, or cards, gifts can be visually enhanced with company branding. Businesses can also include their own literature with gift deliveries, making it easy to engage their associates and clients through a specially branded gift experience.

Visit the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. corporate gifting website here: corporategifts.1800flowers.com.

For downloadable images and videos, please visit the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Newsroom.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's business platform features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery® and Simply Chocolate®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers.

