CalAmp's LoJack Italia Unveils iOn™ Tag and iOn Vision to Improve Safety and Efficiency of Goods and Drivers During Transport Across Europe

MILAN and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack® Italia , a leader in stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and innovative telematics services, unveiled iOn™ Tag and iOn™ Vision for commercial fleet and supply chain operators to provide for the timely and safe delivery of vital goods and assets across Europe, while improving driver safety and transportation efficiency.

These new smart solutions, supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics, were announced for the Italian market by Massimo Braga, deputy general manager of LoJack Italia, at a roundtable titled, Road Transportation in Trouble: A Sector That Gives Without Receiving, during #FORUMAutoMotive held in Milan.

iOn Tag Delivers Continuous Shipment Visibility

iOn Tag is a sensor that looks like a small label and is capable of tracking and protecting vital goods and assets. The sensor communicates with a telematics device onboard the vehicle using Bluetooth. When an iOn Tag is placed on a package transported in a commercial vehicle, it signals the presence or absence of the goods in real-time, while the device signals the exact position of the vehicle in real-time.

iOn Tags can be placed on any asset to:

Determine exact location of the asset in real-time

of the asset in real-time Report the asset's pick up or drop off from a vehicle managed by the logistics operator

managed by the logistics operator Limit theft and fraud by immediately reporting route anomalies

by immediately reporting route anomalies Enable driver identification and authorization for asset pick-up and delivery

and authorization for asset pick-up and delivery Monitor high-value assets such as perishable food, pharmaceuticals or equipment onboard a fire truck, ambulance or service vehicle

such as perishable food, pharmaceuticals or equipment onboard a fire truck, ambulance or service vehicle Enable timely and safe student transport via school buses by monitoring student pick up and drop off

iOn Vision Improves Driver Safety and Transportation Efficiency

iOn Vision is a fully integrated video telematics solution that provides fleet operators and service providers with actionable and deterministic video insights that mitigate liabilities and improve fleet safety.

The solution features self-installed, road-facing and driver-facing cameras along with a CalAmp WiFi-enabled telematics edge device and video server. This system detects visual triggers and audibly alerts the driver to stop signs, speeding and other road safety issues. Inertial triggers indicate and store hard braking, harsh cornering or rapid acceleration, providing fleet operators with an accurate assessment of driver behavior to improve driving habits, efficiency and fleet safety under ever-changing road conditions.

Through tight integration with CalAmp's CrashBoxx®service, iOn Vision captures direct video evidence of collisions for detailed crash reports and accident reconstructions facilitating investigations to minimize liability. Cameras can also be installed in truck trailers to measure available space, thereby maximizing transport loads.

"For more than a decade, LoJack and CalAmp have been working to redefine telematics solutions and drive greater value for our customers and partners," said Massimo Braga, deputy general manager of LoJack Italia. "iOn Vision and iOn Tag resulted from this commitment and represent the finest telematics solutions we've produced to help fleet and supply chain operators protect drivers and others on the road, as well as the vital assets and goods they transport every day across Italy and throughout Europe."

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the E.U., helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for 10 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 300,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. LoJack Italia is a recent 2019 Le Fonti Awards® winner in the mobility category for its telematics solution that monitors vehicle pollution. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , or LoJack Blog .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus ® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamps-lojack-italia-unveils-ion-tag-and-ion-vision-to-improve-safety-and-efficiency-of-goods-and-drivers-during-transport-across-europe-301161343.html

SOURCE CalAmp; LoJack