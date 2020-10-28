  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Fritzsche As Director

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:DY +4.47%

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Jennifer Fritzsche as a director. Ms. Fritzsche is currently the Chief Financial Officer and a director of Canopy Spectrum, LLC, and has been a Senior Industry and Innovation Fellow at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business since October 2019. She formerly served as a managing director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities (or its predecessor firms) for 25 years. During her career at Wells Fargo, Ms. Fritzsche served in multiple leadership and management roles, including as a Senior Analyst covering the telecommunications/cable services communications infrastructure industries. In connection with Ms. Fritzsche's appointment, the Company's Board of Directors approved a resolution to increase the number of board members from seven to eight. The appointment, effective October 27, 2020, is for a term extending until the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

(PRNewsfoto/Dycom Industries, Inc.)

About Dycom Industries, Inc.
Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dycom-industries-inc-appoints-jennifer-fritzsche-as-director-301161170.html

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)