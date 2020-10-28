  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP to OTCQX

October 28, 2020

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX-U; OTCQX: SBVRF) (the "REIT LP"), positioned to become a leading real estate capital provider for prominent cannabis operators that own or are seeking industrial and retail real estate in high growth markets in the United States after it completes its Qualifying Transaction in early November 2020, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SBVRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to welcome Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP, which announced a $182.8 million qualifying transaction on October 7th, to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on the NEO exchange in Canada and on the OTCQX Market in the US will enable Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP, which is positioned to become the second publicly traded cannabis REIT and the first SPAC vehicle to convert into a public equity REIT, to provide greater engagement and visibility with shareholders globally."

"We are excited to announce that our shares will trade on OTCQX, which we expect will provide US investors with greater access to our shares and enhance liquidity, and is an endorsement of the institutional platform we have built. We have constructed an attractive initial portfolio of 15 cannabis industrial and retail assets and believe the combination of our high-quality, diverse cannabis real estate portfolio and a targeted 6.5% annualized yield will be compelling to investors worldwide," said the REIT LP's CEO Richard Acosta.

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the REIT LP that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the Neo Exchange (the "Exchange"). The REIT LP is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP's Restricted Voting Units and Rights are listed on the Exchange under the symbols "SVX.U" and "SVX.RT.U", respectively.

Additional information is located at www.subversivecapital.com/reit.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-subversive-real-estate-acquisition-reit-lp-to-otcqx-301161237.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


