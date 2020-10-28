SGK Rebrands As Global Packaging And Brand Experience Provider

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGK, a division of Matthews International Corporation, unveiled an updated brand identity today to reflect its repositioning as a global packaging and brand experience provider that simplifies marketing, amplifies brands and delivers value. The company has simplified its own portfolio of brands, integrating the expertise within its Anthem, Brandimage, IDL, Marque and Schawk brands which will go to market as SGK starting in early 2021.

The rebranding coincides with a far-reaching organizational re-design, encompassing changes to operating structure, technologies, processes and people, including performance and recruiting programs, all designed to drive greater levels of creativity, efficiency and flexibility. It is the most comprehensive change to the division's business model in its history.

According to Gary R. Kohl, president of SGK, "We are a very different business than we were even last year, and a vastly different business than we were ten years ago. Our heritage in packaging production will always be something we are proud of and an area in which we will continue to innovate on behalf of our clients with our growing investment in technology and automation. Uniting our brands around one mission and one vision will give our clients the seamless, global experience the market demands today."

Added Kohl, "Our rebranding was also an opportunity to mobilize our diverse talent and our deep expertise along the packaging and brand experience development processes—from idea through implementation—while aligning our operations tightly with our new go-to-market strategy. Our rebrand is not cosmetic. It is a better reflection of our ambitions as a business, our heritage, and the journey we are taking with our diverse global teams."

Mary Bartel, senior vice president of marketing at SGK noted that: "Our market research confirmed that aligning our portfolio of brands would allow the marketplace to more easily navigate our extraordinary service offering. Integrating the expertise of our creative and production brands has reframed our capabilities along a journey that begins with defining solutions for our clients and transforming brands."

Delphine Dauge, managing director of SGK's creative office in Paris, one of many in the SGK global creative and brand experience network, noted: "The creation of our new visual identity elevates our position in the marketplace as a leader and the strength of the monogram invites people to think of SGK more creatively. The monogram acts as a prism through which to view the new SGK and all the expertise we bring to the marketplace today and tomorrow. Our talented multicultural creative experts from around the world worked as a single unified team to bring the new SGK brand to life."

SGK is a global packaging and brand experience company. From idea to implementation, we deliver packaging solutions and brand experiences that give brands the freedom to speak louder, scale faster and grow stronger. We simplify marketing and amplify brands to deliver value. We have more than 6,500 employees and 1,500+ clients worldwide and advise thousands of the world's greatest brands. SGK is a division of Matthews International Corporation. (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) Visit SGK at: https://www.sgkinc.com/

