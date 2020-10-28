Claybrook Capital, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, Sells BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Claybrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, PROSHARES TRUST, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sells BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claybrook Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Claybrook Capital, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MOAT, ROM, GLD, PFF, FSK, TLT, KREF, SLV, PG, BCSF,

MOAT, ROM, GLD, PFF, FSK, TLT, KREF, SLV, PG, BCSF, Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, EPRT, VWO, VEA, JPC, BDX, KO, LADR, PNNT, AINV, MRK, NAN, MDT, PFE, STWD, ARI, BXMT, SH, BA, BSV, VIAC, STZ,

QQQ, SPY, EPRT, VWO, VEA, JPC, BDX, KO, LADR, PNNT, AINV, MRK, NAN, MDT, PFE, STWD, ARI, BXMT, SH, BA, BSV, VIAC, STZ, Reduced Positions: BKCC, AMZN, HON, INTC, BRK.B, AAPL, MSFT,

BKCC, AMZN, HON, INTC, BRK.B, AAPL, MSFT, Sold Out: SSO, VB, XLP, XLV, SYY, FS5A, MCD,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,162 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.24% Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 792,367 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) - 468,529 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 59,428 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,430 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 38,250 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $226.82, with an estimated average price of $133.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 36,425 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,584 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 140.54%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 16,087 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 33,162 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 192.54%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $17.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 81,568 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 61.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,030 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 61.56%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 54,688 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 178,900 shares as of .

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp by 83.33%. The sale prices were between $2.31 and $3.08, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Claybrook Capital, LLC still held 80,949 shares as of .