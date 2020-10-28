Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys Match Group Inc, Tractor Supply Co, DexCom Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, M&T Bank Corp, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Investment company Riverstone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Tractor Supply Co, DexCom Inc, sells Illumina Inc, M&T Bank Corp, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Riverstone Advisors, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH,

MTCH, Added Positions: TSCO, DXCM, IVV, DHR, O, TOL, AAPL, HD, JNJ,

TSCO, DXCM, IVV, DHR, O, TOL, AAPL, HD, JNJ, Reduced Positions: PAYC, PYPL, JPST, RTX, VTI, KEYS, MAIN, PDI, PCI, SPY, ELS,

PAYC, PYPL, JPST, RTX, VTI, KEYS, MAIN, PDI, PCI, SPY, ELS, Sold Out: ILMN, MTB, NAD, IJR,

For the details of Riverstone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverstone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 101,701 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,702 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 48,588 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 44,109 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 60,706 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 68,702 shares as of .

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $134.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,255 shares as of .

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of .

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 38.7%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Riverstone Advisors, LLC still held 7,464 shares as of .