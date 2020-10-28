Wealthcare Capital Management Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Abraxas Petroleum Corp

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Wealthcare Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Abraxas Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthcare Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wealthcare Capital Management Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $879 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 2,245,766 shares, 43.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,693,046 shares, 23.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 869,124 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 1,504,506 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 330,344 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,389 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,991 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,224 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,326 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,166 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,248 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $339.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,837 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,061 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,797 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,456 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $194.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,902 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of .

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $2.82 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.82.