Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Intel Corp, Evergy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

October 28, 2020 | About: INTC -1.7% FIS -2.21% LHX -0.25% EBAY -1.21% CI -3.34% PXD -3.22% AEP +0.69% EVRG -0.25% MCK -1.07% CAH -1.75% BMY -1.13% OMC -3.28%

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Intel Corp, Evergy Inc, McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,619 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.82%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,642 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.52%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,749 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 85,896 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.04%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,909 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.53%
New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $92.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 26,688 shares as of .

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 40,001 shares as of .

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 12,484 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,925 shares as of .

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 30,075 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 91.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 85,896 shares as of .

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 225.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,234 shares as of .

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 115.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $166.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,423 shares as of .

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,552 shares as of .

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 69.80%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $178.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of .

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,637 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.82%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.79%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 89,619 shares as of .

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.52%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.72%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 46,642 shares as of .

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 63.64%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 23,184 shares as of .

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 74.52%. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 47,071 shares as of .



