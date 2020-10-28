Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Intel Corp, Evergy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Intel Corp, Evergy Inc, McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,619 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,642 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,749 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9% Intel Corp (INTC) - 85,896 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,909 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.53%

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $92.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 26,688 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 40,001 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 12,484 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,925 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 30,075 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 91.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 85,896 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 225.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,234 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 115.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $166.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,423 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,552 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 69.80%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $178.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,637 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.82%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.79%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 89,619 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.52%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.72%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 46,642 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 63.64%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 23,184 shares as of .

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 74.52%. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 47,071 shares as of .