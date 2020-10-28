RiverFront Investment Group, LLC Buys MSCI GERMANY ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Gap Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI GERMANY ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, iShares Short Maturity Bond, H&R Block Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Gap Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EWG, IEUR, FDX, NEAR, HRB,
- Added Positions: SPAB, VCSH, VCIT, MBB, XLK, XLI, VGIT, VCLT, TLT, TLH, SPSB, XLY, VMBS, VOX, XLB, XLC, XLE, FLOT,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, IVV, IYG, EFG, IEMG, IYW, XOM, IGV, IHI, JPIN, DG, V, UPS, TGT, LOW, PLD, VGT, SBUX, IYK,
- Sold Out: DLN, GPS,
- GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 7,775,663 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 4,717,214 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 5,476,000 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 935,578 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 3,011,613 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,651,436 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEUR)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 788,326 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $274.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 816 shares as of .New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,176 shares as of .Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DLN)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $101.86, with an estimated average price of $96.78.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9.
