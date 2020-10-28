  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC Buys MSCI GERMANY ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Gap Inc

October 28, 2020 | About: EWG -3.97% IEUR -3.07% NEAR +0% FDX -4.18% HRB -2.62% DLN -1.93% GPS -4.24%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI GERMANY ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, iShares Short Maturity Bond, H&R Block Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Gap Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RiverFront Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverfront+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RiverFront Investment Group, LLC
  1. GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 7,775,663 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 4,717,214 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 5,476,000 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 935,578 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 3,011,613 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: MSCI GERMANY ETF (EWG)

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,651,436 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEUR)

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 788,326 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $274.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 816 shares as of .

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,176 shares as of .

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DLN)

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $101.86, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of RiverFront Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

