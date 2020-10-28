  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Lowe's Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

October 28, 2020 | About: DVY -1.79% FM -0.87% JPST -0.02% LOW -1.87% DVYE -2.61% CL -1% IJS -2.34% AMLP -3.63%

Investment company Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Lowe's Inc, ISHARES INC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD WHITEHALL during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartwood+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 376,413 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.34%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,383,144 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.51%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 363,451 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE) - 1,613,587 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 777,119 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,151 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (DVYE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $31.45. The stock is now traded at around $30.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,268 shares as of .

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $65.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of .

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3342.72%. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 102,352 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (FM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,714 shares as of .

Sold Out: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying

