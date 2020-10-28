5 Insurance Companies Beating the Benchmark

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the stocks of the following guru-owned insurance companies have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Oct. 28.

Progressive

Progressive Corp. (PGR) has a market cap of $54.95 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 24.09% over the past year.

As of Wednesday, the share price was 50.92% above the 52-week low and 8.05% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.46% and return on assets of 18.4% are outperforming 92% of companies in the Insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.29

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.43%.

Erie Indemnity

With a market cap of $11.97 billion, Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.53% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the price was 75.89% above the 52-week low and 1.73% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.22% and return on assets of 14.87% are outperforming 93% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 2.66.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

National General Holdings

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) has a market cap of $3.85 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 45.73% over the past year.

As of Wednesday, the price was 187.56% above the 52-week low and 1.42% below the 52-week high.

The specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.39% and return on assets of 4.51% are outperforming 82% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.44.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

CNO Financial

With a market cap of $2.63 billion, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.30% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the price was 111.38% above the 52-week low and 11.23% below the 52-week high.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.66% and return on assets of 1.14% are outperforming 50% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.14.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.93% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.98%.

Trupanion

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has a market cap of $2.58 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 209.29% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the price was 251.25% above the 52-week low and 23.37% below the 52-week high.

The specialty insurance products provider has a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.21% and return on assets of 0.63% are underperforming 77% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 3.85.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce with 1.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

