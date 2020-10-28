Robitussin Launches Their First-Ever Drug-Free Products for Cough Relief with a Cheerful Collaboration

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced the launch of Robitussin® Naturals, the brand's first-ever line of drug-free products that provide relief from occasional cough†*. As the #1 cough relief brand** with more than 70 years of experience treating coughs, Robitussin® knows what it takes to shut a cough down and especially in these trying times, knows that all Americans could use a boost of cheer. To help inspire consumers to take action to shut down their coughs, Robitussin has partnered with Collegiate National Champion Cheer Coach, Monica Aldama.

Aldama is no stranger to a hoarse throat and cough thanks to her intense workdays spent coaching and shouting encouraging words at elite athletes. The famous coach will impart the tough love that she is known for to prompt consumers to overcome their health setbacks and support the brand in championing victory over coughs. A longtime user of Robitussin and advocate of natural wellness products, Aldama has teamed up with the brand for the launch of Robitussin Naturals, which are formulated with ingredients found in nature to help consumers feel good about what they use to help relieve occasional coughs†*.

Robitussin Naturals Cough Relief Syrup and Robitussin Naturals Cough Relief + Immune Health Syrup are the experts' in coughs first-of-their-kind, drug-free dietary supplements formulated with real True Source certified honey and English ivy to help relieve occasional coughs associated with hoarseness, dry throat or irritants†*. Robitussin Naturals Gummies also include naturally sourced ingredients in a convenient chewable form.

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm equal parts tough and love and I lead my team with both any time they face an obstacle that could interfere with achieving victory," said Cheer Coach Monica Aldama. "After hours of yelling from the sidelines, I often find myself feeling hoarse and experiencing occasional coughing that comes with it, so I'm excited to head into this season with Robitussin Naturals in my personal wellness arsenal to shut those discomforts down before they get in my way."

When feeling under the weather, daily tasks like changing out of sick day sweatpants can feel like trying to land a standing back tuck. As a coach of collegiate athletes, Coach Aldama knows the power that positive encouragement can have on helping people overcome setbacks, which is the sentiment she will bring to consumers throughout her partnership with Robitussin.

"We know consumers are continually looking for products that align with their lifestyle, which our consumer research has shown often includes using natural ingredients," said Jennifer Yomoah, Robitussin Senior Brand Manager. "Through thoughtful innovation, we are excited that the launch of Robitussin Naturals can help provide a solution for these evolving needs and preferences by harnessing natural ingredients like ivy leaf while continuing to offer the trusted efficacy expected of Robitussin."

Robitussin Naturals Cough Relief Syrups and Gummies are available now at drugstores nationwide in varieties for both adults and children. Robitussin Naturals dietary supplements are the latest addition to an expansive portfolio of products that cater to many needs from daytime and nighttime relief, to multi-symptom relief benefits and products in a variety of forms for everyone in the family. For more information on Robitussin and the new products, visit www.Robitussin.com.

†Ivy leaf relieves occasional cough associated with hoarseness, dry throat and irritants*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**Based on IRI data as of 8/9/2020

About Robitussin ®

Robitussin is the #1 cough relief brand with more than 70 years of history providing consumers with powerful cough relief. Boasting a portfolio of more than 20 products, Robitussin® offers medicines and dietary supplements in a number of forms to help provide relief for a variety of symptoms associated with a cough, cold or the flu. For more information on Robitussin® products visit www.Robitussin.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

