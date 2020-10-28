Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Brand Ambassadors Takeover The Gamers Outreach Spooktacular Screamathon Charity Event On Thursday, October 29, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) and its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand ROCCAT, today announced their line-up of brand ambassadors coming together to stream for the Gamers Outreach charity. Turtle Beach and ROCCAT will take over the Spooktacular Screamathon event tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, 2020 starting as early as 8:00 a.m. ET, and fans can follow their favorite ambassadors as they stream throughout the day, as well as donate during the streams. Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and their ambassadors aim to raise and donate over $25,000 for Gamers Outreach's Project GO Kart program, which creates portable video game kiosks for hospitals that are beneficial for patients, doctors, nurses, and child life specialists as they provide bedside recreation for children unable to leave their hospital rooms. Turtle Beach and ROCCAT ambassadors participating in the stream takeover include KayPea, Scump, JZR, FabuRocks, Erin Ashley Simon, and Kontrol Freak. Be sure to check out each of their Twitch channels tomorrow, and contributions can be made by going to the Turtle Beach Spooktacular Screamathon fundraising page.

"Gamers Outreach is a wonderful organization working for an amazing cause, and we're grateful to continue working together to support their effort to provide more game kiosks for hospitals," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach. "With many hospitals not allowing visitors due to COVID-19 precautions, the ability for patients – kids in particular – to play games and keep themselves entertained is more important now than ever before. So, a sincere 'thank you' to Gamers Outreach for all the tremendous work they do, and I'm very proud of what we are all doing as a part of this program."

Gamers Outreach started its GO Karts initiative provide kids with an outlet for relief, socialization, and a sense of normalcy during treatment in the hospital. The carts provide a safe, flexible, and efficient way to ensure children have access to entertainment and coping mechanisms during long-term hospitalization. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Gamers Outreach has received a surge in requests for more GO Karts. With many hospitals adopting stricter protocols, kids are experiencing new levels of isolation. GO Karts create access to games and socialization even when it can't be in person.

"Gamers Outreach is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Turtle Beach and ROCCAT," said David Fraser, Director of Development, Gamers Outreach. "Their dedication to making positive impact in the community is exemplary and demonstrates all the great things about gaming."

During the Spooktacular Screamathon, every $3,500 will provide a GO Kart to a hospital. The funds raised will go directly towards sending new GO Karts to the hospitals of choice of Turtle Beach and ROCCAT's ambassadors. These hospitals are located all around the United States and will provide gaming to thousands of kids annually.

Click here for additional details on Spooktacular Screamathon. For more information on Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit ROCCAT.org, and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Gamers Outreach

Gamers Outreach is a charity that empowers hospitalized children through video games. The organization is on a mission to build a world where play is easily prioritized alongside research and treatment. To-date, Gamers Outreach programs enable between 1.5 - 2 million play sessions in more than 200 health-care facilities each year. Being in a hospital can be scary and isolating, but video games help inspire joy and connection. Through equipment and software, Gamers Outreach is helping kids in hospitals gain access to activities and do what kids do best - be themselves.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming audio and accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

