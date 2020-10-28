USANA gains naming rights to U.S. Ski & Snowboard Center of Excellence training facility through 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in global health and wellness, USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, is committed to the advancement of innovative, high-quality health supplements for elite athletes worldwide. To further its commitment to research and development, USANA is now the title partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard's state-of-the-art training and education facility, the Center of Excellence.

The USANA Center of Excellence (COE) will continue to blend the best of high-performance athletic facilities, including strength training areas, a gymnasium, ski and snowboarding ramps, trampolines, a nutrition center, recovery/rehabilitation facilities, and a full sports science lab for U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes. USANA will work closely with U.S. Ski & Snowboard's sport science staff and the organization's top skiers and snowboarders on new product research and areas for development.

"I am very excited about this new and expanded relationship between USANA and U.S. Ski & Snowboard," says Robert Sinnott, M.N.S., Ph.D., USANA's chief scientific officer. "Through this extension, we have agreed to conduct two to three clinical studies annually to measure the effects of USANA's supplements in elite athletes. The goal is to improve on their athletic performance metrics, help boost their immune systems while traveling, and assist them to achieve better quality sleep—all necessary for optimal performance and recovery. Not only will this partnership assist and benefit Olympic athletes, it's also a great investment in USANA's future and product pipeline."

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, visit usana.com.

USANA and U.S. Ski & Snowboard first teamed up in 2011, when USANA became the organization's Official Nutritional Supplement, Vitamin, and Minerals Partner. Since then, USANA has supported elite athletes through two Olympic cycles.

"We value our relationship with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, and are excited to take these next steps with them as we sponsor the COE and collaborate on product innovation," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief of communications and marketing. "We look forward to further developing our story alongside this accomplished, world-class institution and its athletes, and will continue to provide our products to more professional and Olympic athletes than any other nutritional supplement in the world."

"Our nine-year partnership with USANA has been a fruitful one, and we are thrilled to enter into this new, expanded relationship with them," says Tiger Shaw, U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO. "As a sports organization, we are constantly evolving and looking for new and better ways to enable our athletes to achieve success throughout their training and competition cycles. USANA's commitment to working alongside our sport science staff will allow us to be on the forefront of innovation. It's exciting for us to be a part of their product development process."

USANA (NYSE:NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard, based in Park City, Utah, is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA. Tracing its roots back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2020, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

