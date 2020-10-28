  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:CSLT -2.88%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced that Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer, and Will Bondurant, chief financial officer, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:15pm ET. A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Castlight Media Contact:
Caroline Kawashima
[email protected]
415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:
[email protected]
443-213-0500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301161394.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.


