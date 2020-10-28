Shift Launches Newest Buyer Market In Seattle

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online used car marketplace Shift (NASDAQ: SFT) today announced it has introduced its newest market in the greater Seattle region, marking a complete span of the I-5 corridor footprint for the company from Canada to Mexico. This news comes shortly after the company's shares began to publicly trade on the Nasdaq on Oct. 15 under the ticker SFT.

Customers within an approximate 60-mile radius of central Seattle can book a no-obligation test drive brought to their home or location of choice, and can purchase on the spot through a fast and seamless digital process. Washington State residents outside this radius can purchase vehicles directly online at Shift.com, and have them shipped to their door.

With today's launch, the company is introducing its signature end-to-end car buying service into the region. This includes the online shopping experience, complete with data-driven pricing and loan prediction that uses machine learning to ensure fair, accurate and upfront financial information. Every Shift car is subject to a 150-point inspection and tune-up by ASE-certified mechanics, and comes with a complete vehicle history report and seven-day/200-mile return guarantees, so that customers can buy with confidence. Customers can also obtain optional vehicle protection plans and financing through Shift's signature digital purchase experience.

Seattle will be the sixth major metro region that Shift services on the West Coast, adding to the existing portfolio of super-regional centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Diego, CA, and Portland, OR, bringing Shift's reach to the entirety of the United States West Coast.

"We have long envisioned being able to serve customers across the entirety of the US West Coast with the largest selection of great quality inventory available for purchase the same day. With the addition of Seattle, Shift is now in every major metro region on the I-5 corridor in the Western United States," said Shift Co-CEO Toby Russell. "It's a tremendous milestone for our company."

In keeping with the company's health and safety protocols due to COVID-19, all appointments remain contact-free with social distancing and personal protective equipment, and all cars will be disinfected with long-lasting antimicrobial treatment.

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience.

