Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020
CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) declared a cash dividend of $1.53 per share payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 9, 2020.
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe. For more information about the company, visit invest.grainger.com.
SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.