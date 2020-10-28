  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:GGB -6.9% BSP:GGBR4 +1.69% BSP:GGBR3 +0.63%

3Q20 Highlights

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2020

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- The consolidated EBITDA increased 46% in the third quarter compared to 3Q19 and amounted R$2.1 billion.

In 3Q20, the net profit totaled R$795 million, up 95% compared to third quarter of 2019.

The net debt LTM EBITDA ratio decreased to 2,1x in the end of September, from 2,8x in the end of previous quarter.

Adherence to the B Movement Builders initiative, coalition launched by B Lab, unifying publicly held companies which aim to transform the global economy, in order to create value in the long term for all its stakeholders.

Additional Information
Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 3Q20 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/

The 3Q20 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-sa--consolidated-information-301161815.html

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.


