DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Opening Of CALIA By Carrie Underwood Pop-Up Shops In Three Cities This Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced the opening of three temporary pop-up-shop locations for CALIA by Carrie Underwood, a fitness and lifestyle brand created five years ago in partnership with Grammy®-award winning superstar, Carrie Underwood. The line has become one of the Company's top-selling women's brands.

These temporary stores will provide guests with a unique shopping experience heading into the holiday season. Physical retail shops will open in Austin, TX and Santa Monica, CA. Additionally, one mobile pop-up experience will be available in various locations in and around Nashville, TN. All three retail locations will be open to customers October 28 through December 31.

"Like in so many other areas of our business, we see a lot of opportunity to continue to expand CALIA by Carrie Underwood as the athletic apparel category continues to strengthen," said Lauren Hobart, President, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "With our women's business being a strong focus for us this year, and CALIA having such strong success, it felt like the right time to launch these CALIA pop-up locations. We hope to introduce the line to even more women through this new and exciting experience."

Since its launch, CALIA by Carrie Underwood has exclusively been available in DICK'S Sporting Goods brick-and-mortar locations and online at calia.com and dicks.com. These standalone pop-up experiences will be a first for the women's brand.

"I am so proud of all that we have accomplished with CALIA over the past five years," said Carrie Underwood, Founder and Lead Designer, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. "The opening of these pop-up stores is a special moment for me and the entire team at DICK'S Sporting Goods. I can't wait for everyone who visits to see how our brand continues to reach even more women this holiday shopping season, and as we all continue to focus on our fitness and well-being in the new year."

In addition to shopping the latest CALIA by Carrie Underwood product, customers will have an opportunity to enjoy special promotions at each pop-up location. Retail-as-a-service company, B8ta, has collaborated with and supported DICK'S to bring these pop-up locations to life.

Customers will be able to safely shop the pop-up locations as all locations will undergo a deep cleaning prior to opening each day, while high-touch areas such as payment portals and door handles will be sanitized throughout the day. All customers and employees will be required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing.

To learn more about the CALIA by Carrie Underwood Pop-Up Shops and for exact locations, visit calia.com/popupshops . Customers nationwide can continue to shop CALIA by Carrie Underwood online at calia.com , dicks.com and in-store at DICK'S Sporting Goods locations, with new product dropping throughout the holiday season.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores; OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods outlet stores; and GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide and has recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Her 2018 release, Cry Pretty, is her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, including her Greatest Hits: Decade #1. On September 25 of this year, Carrie released her eighth album, My Gift, her first-ever Christmas album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts in its first week and marked her eighth straight release to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart. Additionally, HBO Max will stream an exclusive, all-new holiday special this December, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood. She also starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. Last November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist – Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. Carrie is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She is is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

