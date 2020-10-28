RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 prior to market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 9:00 am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 833-968-2224 // (International) 825-312-2064

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code: 9581004

Speakers: Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal; Chief Restructuring Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of third quarter 2020 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through December 5, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact [email protected].

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

Mark Herndon

Chief Financial Officer

(610) 975-4913

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeguard-scientifics-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-on-thursday-november-5th-301161643.html

SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.