RigNet Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Call Information

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:RNET -0.82%

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results after the NASDAQ Exchange closes on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. This release will be followed by an earnings call for investors on Friday, November 6th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss RigNet's third quarter 2020 results. The call will be hosted by RigNet President and CEO, Steven Pickett.

RigNet logo (PRNewsfoto/RigNet, Inc.)

US and Canadian callers can access the call over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 870-4263. For international callers, the number is +1 (412) 317-0790. Callers are asked when they call to please request to join the RigNet call. Interested parties can also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the earnings call by logging onto RigNet's website at www.rig.net in the Investors — Webcasts and Presentation section. A conference-call replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About RigNet, Inc.:
RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized Over-the-Top applications, Industrial-IoT big-data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net.

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net. RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rignet-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-earnings-call-information-301160835.html

SOURCE RigNet, Inc.


