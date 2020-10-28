Bantec Offers Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Package, Exclusive to Bantec Under the Bantec Label

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), a product and services company, announces that it will offer a hand sanitizer manufacturing package, manufactured exclusively for Bantec, under the Bantec label.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "By offering this exclusive Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Package, under the Bantec Label, Bantec enters into a new phase in its corporate history. This will be the first of many products offered exclusively under the Bantec label. We intend to sell our new product domestically and abroad."

Michael Bannon added: "Our industrial mixer not only makes hand sanitizer, it can be used to manufacture other products as well, such as cosmetics, perfumes, creams, first-aid products, and other commercial chemical compound products. With simple add-on options the system can be used for distillation and extraction processes. In addition, our manufacturing package is made in the USA, manufactured in the State of New Jersey and made with high quality MTR verified stainless steel."

Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Package

Bantec's hand sanitizer manufacturing package consists of the 250-gallon main reactor platform, two 100-gallon storage platform and the instrument control panel, and also includes High Sear and transfer pumps, sanitary stainless piping for ease of cleaning between runs and built in view ports for product visual confirmation of flow along with viscosity.

Below is an artist's rendition of the sanitizer manufacturing package and link to Bantec's store below. The Company's hand sanitizer manufacturing equipment manufactures approximately 200-gallons in an eight-hour shift. As stated above, the package can manufacture several different products and is customizable.

https://bantec.store/products/hand-sanitizer-manufacturing-package

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

