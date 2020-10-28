SiriusXM's Beloved Holiday Channels Arrive Early to Spread Cheer Across the Airwaves

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today its extensive holiday music lineup featuring 17 ad-free channels including a new channel, Jolly Christmas, as well as the much-anticipated Holly and Holiday Traditions channels. 14 of the music channels are kicking off the holiday season and are available on the SiriusXM app now.

SiriusXM's holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, holiday pop songs, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, Hanukkah music, and classical Christmas favorites.

SiriusXM will again launch a collection of holiday music online channels, including 70s/80s Christmas, Rockin' Xmas, Holiday Chill-Out, Navidad and Jazz Holidays.

Subscribers are able to listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

For more information visit: www.siriusxm.com/holiday-music

SiriusXM's holiday channel lineup features:

Holly (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 105)

Contemporary holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Rod Stewart, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chicago, Josh Groban, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Idina Menzel, and more.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Thursday, November 5 – Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET on channel 105

Holiday Traditions (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 73)

Traditional holiday recordings from the '40s through the '60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Ray Conniff and Nat King Cole.

Available year round via streaming on the SiriusXM App

Thursday, November 5 – Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 73

Hallmark Channel Radio (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 70)

Hallmark Channel Radio is back for the holidays featuring timeless Christmas music and carols that celebrate the joy of the season. Hear the songs you love brought to you by beloved Hallmark Channel stars who will share their favorite holiday songs, traditions, and more. The channel will also take listeners behind the scenes of their new Countdown to Christmas movies.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Thursday, November 5 – Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 70

Mannheim Steamroller Channel (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

Mannheim Steamroller takes holiday classics in a refreshing new direction with their signature blend of symphonic, new age and rock music. Explore more than three decades of their majestic sounds of the season with Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip Davis.

Thursday, November 5 – Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Country Christmas (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 58)

Spanning the generations of country Christmas music, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Lady A.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Thursday, December 3 – Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 58

Holiday Pops (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 76)

Classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites performed by some of the greatest classical artists of all-time, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, New York Philharmonic, King's College Choir and Boston Pops.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Thursday, December 24 – Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 76

Navidad (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

Festive cheer – en español! Featuring traditional classics and contemporary Latin holiday music, including José Feliciano, Fania All-Stars, Gloria Estefan, Marco Antonio Solís, El Gran Combo and Tito El Bambino.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Thursday, January 7 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Soul (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 49)

Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the 60's and 70's, along with R&B holiday music from the 80's and early 90's, including Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, James Brown, Lou Rawls, Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, The Jackson 5, Four Tops, The Supremes, John Legend, Boyz II Men and many more.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Thursday, December 3 – Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 49

Radio Hanukkah (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children's selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Thursday, December 10 – Saturday, December 19 at 3:00 am ET

Acoustic Christmas (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 14)

The tree may be lit, but SiriusXM wants to help you unplug this Christmas with nothing but acoustic holiday tunes. Hear new and classic holiday songs from well-known singer songwriters and bands like Jack Johnson, Sia, George Ezra, Train, Norah Jones, Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, The Lumineers and many more.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Thursday, December 24 – Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 14

Christmas Spirit (via streaming on the SiriusXM App and via satellite on channel 63)

Christmas music and holiday favorites exclusively from contemporary Christian artists including Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin, MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Michael W. Smith and more.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Monday, December 21 – Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 63

Jolly Christmas (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

An all new holiday music channel featuring upbeat holiday hits from The Chipmunks and Gene Autry to Gwen Stefani and Pentatonix. Feel-good sing-a-long songs you know, bringing smiles to the season. Always a holiday hit…on Jolly Christmas.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Jazz Holidays (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

Fire up the chestnuts and be prepared to bop along under the mistletoe with Christmas favorites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars alike. Featuring songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie Orchestra, Diana Krall, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Koz, and Vince Guaraldi.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

70s/80s Holidays (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

Christmas and holiday songs from the Super 70s & Big 80s. The Carpenters, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Hall & Oates and more.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Rockin' Xmas (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

SiriusXM's Rockin' Xmas Channel features classic Christmas songs that rock including hits from The Kinks, U2, Tom Petty, Bon Jovi, Eagles, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ramones, Bruce Springsteen, Weezer and AC/DC. Plus hear rarities, live tracks and some songs that might make you laugh from Cheech & Chong, Adam Sandler and others.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Chill-Out (via streaming on the SiriusXM App)

SiriusXM brings you a 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo electronic holiday music from artists like Kaskade, Lost Frequencies. DJ Style and more.

Available via streaming on the SiriusXM App now through Tuesday, December 29 at 3:00 am ET

New Year's Nation (via satellite on channel 105)

New Year's Nation is custom curated to serve as your ultimate New Year's celebration playlist powering your party with the best pop, rhythm, dance and hip-hop hits from across the nation to ring in 2021. Featuring songs from Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Drake, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, 5SOS, Taylor Swift, DaBaby and more.

Tuesday, December 29 – Thursday, January 7 at 3:00 am ET.

