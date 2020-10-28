  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Neonode and TNBTECH of South Korea Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:NEON -6.74%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with TNBTECH Co., Ltd., to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.

TNBTECH is an experienced semiconductor, module and solutions provider whose mission is to deliver valuable growth to its customers by offering stable and innovative products. TNBTECH has an extensive sales and distribution organization as well as experienced engineers to help and guide customers at every stage, from product design to volume production.

"This agreement with TNBTECH provides a local sales and engineering team to work with customers in the Korean market to achieve rapid deployment of Neonode contactless touch products in customer projects," said Neonode CEO Dr. Urban Forssell.

Mr. Jaesung Park, CEO of TNBTECH, added "Over the past decade, TNBTECH has established its reputation as the full-service partner organizations to turn to for IoT innovation, and more quickly bringing products to market. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Neonode."

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +46 (8) 667 1717

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-and-tnbtech-of-south-korea-sign-value-added-reseller-agreement,c3226998

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3226998/1327197.pdf

Neonode and TNBTECH of South Korea Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-and-tnbtech-of-south-korea-sign-value-added-reseller-agreement-301161970.html

SOURCE Neonode


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)