Harmony Biosciences Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

October 28, 2020

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. and CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. and CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced that it will issue a press release on the Company's third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Harmony will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)

To participate in the call, please dial (833) 614-1471 (domestic) or +1 (914) 987-7209 (international), and reference passcode 7489154. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID: 7489154. The replay will be available until November 19, 2020.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA and Chicago, IL. The company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony Biosciences, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Lisa Caperelli
610-608-0215
[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Nancy Leone
215-891-6046
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301161163.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences


