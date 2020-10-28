Inpixon Launches Advanced RTLS Tag Module for Real-Time Positioning

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced the launch of its newest smart tag module, the swarm bee LE V3, supporting a range of indoor and outdoor location applications including real-time location systems (RTLS).

This is the first new product release following Inpixon's recent acquisition of nanotron , a company named by MarketsandMarkets as one of the vendors dominating the global UWB market along with Apple, Samsung, Decawave, NXP and others. The nanotron acquisition expands Inpixon's product and intellectual property portfolio, and broadens its customer base, geographic presence and partner relationships. Inpixon believes these factors will enable the company to further penetrate the fast-growing location based services (LBS) and real-time location systems (RTLS) market which MarketsandMarkets estimates will grow from USD $17.8 billion in 2020 to USD $39.2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

The swarm bee LE V3 is a miniaturized radio transceiver module that can easily be embedded into small tags that transmit a signal allowing them to be located in real-time. These tags can be built into wearable IoT devices -- everything from wristbands and visitor badges to belt clips and mining helmets -- or they can be integrated into tags that are affixed to assets such as heavy mining equipment, forklifts, pallets, hospital ventilators or theft-prone items. As part of a location intelligence system, the smart tags help enable a wide range of use cases including asset tracking, worker safety, proximity alerts, visitor management, vehicle collision avoidance and more.

"We have tens of thousands of our swarm bee tag modules already deployed, and we believe this new V3 model will be a great choice for existing and new integrators and OEMs who are looking for a versatile, reliable, quick-to-market smart tag solution," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "It already includes an on-board microcontroller unit (MCU), nanoLOC Chirp 2.4 GHz transceiver, universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UART), 3D accelerometer and temperature sensors, and a common API set. Our partners can simply add their choice of housing, antenna and power source, and they've got a finished product without having to write firmware or to deal with RF design or low-level chip drivers."

"At Becker Mining, we have integrated nanotron location technologies into a range of products for over four years now," commented Jonas Maximilian Becker, Engineering Manager at Becker Mining Systems, a leading system supplier for mining infrastructure, with more than 1,500 employees covering major mining operations around the world. "Concerning Inpixon's latest nanotron product, after an in-depth technical analysis, we decided to also integrate the swarm bee LE V3 into Becker's new generation of underground collision avoidance systems. The V3 has significant advancements over the previous generation when it comes to stability, range and accuracy. Also, because it is easier to integrate, our time-to-market is significantly reduced."

"The swarm bee LE V3 offers a particularly compelling combination of features," noted Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO. "We've increased the range, enhanced the power output, which is configurable, and added firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates which enable customers to realize lower infrastructure and maintenance costs, while also achieving superior robustness and reliability of communication."

To speak with a product specialist about the swarm bee LE V3 module, please visit https://nanotron.com/EN/ca_contact-php/. For technical specifications, please go to https://nanotron.com/EN/pr_protect-php/.

