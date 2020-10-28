Twenty Small Businesses Win Synchrony Pillars Project Awards

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company, today announced 20 winners of its Synchrony Pillars Project awards during its virtual Envision conference, an exclusive event for Synchrony clients, providers and partners. Since 2016, Synchrony's small business awards program has honored small business owners who have supported their communities through times of change. Each winner will receive a $10,000 prize to grow its business and honor its resiliency and ability to transform the lives of those in their communities.

"A Synchrony Pillar is someone who brings bold new thinking to the table, a leader who loves their community and supports it through the ups and downs," said Neeraj Mehta, CEO, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. "We are honored to recognize this year's 20 award winners for their successes and how they are changing what's possible for their business and community."

"In 2020, we've witnessed countless communities across the nation come together to help, aid and support each other during an unprecedented year. It's imperative that we celebrate those small business owners and teams," added Beto Casellas, CEO, CareCredit, a Synchrony solution. "We applaud all the Synchrony Pillars Project award winners who are current and prospective CareCredit partners for their successes and how they are putting healthcare small businesses at the forefront of their local communities."

A Synchrony Pillar in 2020 is a community cornerstone, one who propels their community forward by changing what's possible for their business and their neighbors. Synchrony celebrates the following small business leaders who shape their local community and strengthen their economy.

Jay Beno American Mattress, Colorado Springs, CO Allen McBroom Backstage Music, Starkville, MS Willie Brake All About Technology, Detroit, MI Katie Nathwani The Quilters Trunk, Chicago, IL Jane Brewer Precision Chiropractic, Johnstown, CO Manny Ngoh Augusta Endodontic Center, Augusta, GA Twyla Everett Level Up Fitness and Wellness Center, Waltham, MA Laura Olsonoski Moving Mountains Foundation, Missoula, MT Maria Guerrero Green Apple Pediatric Dentistry, Austin, TX Muffazal Simba Merlin Complete Auto Care, Glendale Heights, IL Thomas Hyatt & Cassandra Hyatt Hyatt Veterinarian Services, Orlando, FL Donald Tucker Donald Tucker DDS, Williamsville, NY Karen Johnston All About Automotive, Inc., Gresham, OR Breanna VanDehey Hostel Shoppe, Stevens Point, WI Carla Kaminga Hendrix Heating, Tangent, OR Orlando Lopez de Victoria Juapi Project Services, LLC, San Juan, PR Alexander Koh Alexander Koh DDS, Riverside, CA Shamarion Whitaker Valdosta Properties, LLC, Houston, TX Joseph Ledford Seaside Eye Associates South, LLC, Murrells Inlet, SC Chris Wietzke Nexus Home Medical Equipment, Troy, MI

The Pillars Project awards were open to both current and prospective partners of Synchrony and CareCredit with 30 or fewer employees. The small businesses represent a wide range of industries, including retail, home, auto, sports and massage therapy, personal fitness training, veterinarians, dentists, physicians, and more. This year, Synchrony doubled the number of winners to recognize more successful businesses during this challenging time.

The Synchrony Pillars Project is one of many ways Synchrony helps small businesses move forward. Examples of the powerful insights and community support Synchrony offers include:

Envision, Synchrony's annual conference for partners, clients and providers, which allows Synchrony to share best practices and tools to help small businesses solve their business challenges and connect with others in the industry.

Business Schooled is a 'biz-tainment' podcast by Synchrony for entrepreneurs looking to learn from and get inspired by peers who have found success on their terms.

is a 'biz-tainment' podcast by Synchrony for entrepreneurs looking to learn from and get inspired by peers who have found success on their terms. Synchrony partnered with LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) to distribute $2 million of grants to help owners of minority-, women and veteran-owned businesses recover from the Coronavirus pandemic and build resiliency.

(Local Initiatives Support Corporation) to distribute of grants to help owners of minority-, women and veteran-owned businesses recover from the Coronavirus pandemic and build resiliency. Synchrony Connect for Small Business helps businesses learn from experts and successful peers via webinars, special events, and one-on-one consulting opportunities, marketing, and operational leadership expertise.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

About CareCredit

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 240,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services. More information can be found at carecredit.com.

