Leading Companies Digitalizing Spend Management with SAPÂ® Solutions to Thrive During Uncertainty

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today said that more than 280 companies in the third quarter went live with SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions to digitalize procurement and external workforce management, as global economic uncertainty continued to drive companies to accelerate digital transformation.

"Companies are ramping up digitalization projects as they look to protect their brands — and bottom lines — in these challenging times," said John Wookey, president of SAP Intelligent Spend Management and Business Network. "Despite this uncertainty, it is exciting to see how companies are leveraging our solutions to manage spend and help ensure that the necessary goods, services and external worker resources are available to not only stay in business, but thrive."

Procurement is taking a greater strategic and central role helping companies navigate today's challenging business environment. At the same time, the need for companies to remain agile has prompted more businesses to tap into the flexible, external workforce talent pool.

Among the companies to have embraced and implemented intelligent spend solutions in the third quarter are Terumo North America and the following:

a Spanish sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy conglomerate, shifted to electronic invoicing with the SAP Ariba Invoice Management solution to help increase its accounts payable department's efficiency. For greater transparency into its supply chain, Acciona implemented the SAP Ariba Commerce Automation solution using Ariba Network to exchange information with suppliers in real time. Centro Médico ABC, a major medical center in in Mexico continued its digital transformation with SAP, including implementation of SAP Ariba solutions to gain greater visibility into its supply chain and to control expenses.

SAP's global ecosystem of integrators, implementers and resellers in the third quarter led more than 73% of successful SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solution implementation projects. The number of certified consultants continued to grow in the quarter, up 83% over a year ago.

More Than 70 New Customers, 150 Expanded Contracts and 220 Renewals

In addition to over 220 companies renewing licenses for SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions, more than 150 companies expanded their contracts, such as ABB Group and the following:

,one of largest cosmetics manufacturers, embarked on the next phase in its journey to become an intelligent enterprise with the integration of the SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Ariba solutions, the SAP Extended Warehouse Management application, and SAP Analytics solutions to help streamline its procurement and supply chain operations. Vestas, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, completed its worldwide rollout of the SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance solution with the final go-live in China . This builds upon the successful implementation of SAP Ariba solutions for buying, invoicing and commerce automation. By moving procurement onto one cloud-based platform for supplier onboarding and performance management, Vestas is further improving the experience of its staff and network of more than 2,000 suppliers, while improving cost efficiency, real-time visibility and compliance.

In the third quarter, more than 70 new customers selected SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions. These include Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., Siemens Gamesa, VELUX and the following:

Algar Telecom, Brazil's No. 1 telecommunications company, has chosen SAP solutions to bring key operations under one scalable, reliable and unified platform to continue its digital transformation and boost growth. This includes SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform, and SAP Ariba and SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions.

For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

