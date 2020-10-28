Goodyear Adds Aviation Distributor KADEX Aero Supply

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced KADEX Aero Supply as an aviation distributor.

KADEX is a Canadian family-owned and -operated business that has been distributing parts since 1994 from more than 50 manufacturers to operators ranging from general aviation to airlines. This partnership will allow Goodyear to expand its reach in Canada. "We are pleased to appoint KADEX as our newest distributor. We are looking forward to growing with them in Canada," said David Barnette, General Manager, Global and Americas Aviation.

"KADEX is proud to be a Goodyear distributor. We are very excited to support the Canadian market with tires that will be readily available on the shelf at our locations," says Jordan Lavery, Director of Business Development at KADEX Aero Supply.

With more than 100 years of aviation industry experience, Goodyear is a leading supplier of aviation tires for commercial, military and general aviation aircraft worldwide. A powerful force in all aviation segments, Goodyear Aviation offers proven technology, quality and performance, approved and selected by original equipment manufacturers.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About KADEX:

KADEX Aero Supply is a family-owned aircraft parts and service distributor with locations in Peterborough and Calgary. KADEX distributes products from over 50 different manufacturers along with repair and overhaul services. Services include premier legacy Beechcraft support, landing gear repair and overhaul, maintenance/technical support and 24/7 AOG service. KADEX has been serving worldwide operators and maintenance organizations with industry leading solutions since 1994. For more information visit www.kadexaero.com.

