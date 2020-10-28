  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Liberty Health Sciences Announces Resignation of CEO, Names Interim CEO

October 28, 2020 | About: OTCPK:LHSIF -2.94% XCNQ:LHS -2.17%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, announced today that Victor Mancebo has resigned from the Board of Directors and his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2020.

LHS logo (CNW Group/Liberty Health Sciences Inc.)

"We are grateful for Victor's leadership and contributions to Liberty," said Chairman William R. Pfeiffer. "As a Board Member and an Officer of the company Victor was instrumental in building Liberty into the company that it is today with a network of dispensaries spanning the state of Florida. We thank Victor for those efforts and wish him the very best on all his future endeavors."

George J. Gremse, a member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as Interim CEO during the process of identifying a permanent CEO. Gremse has held senior management positions in both Fortune 500 companies and start-ups. He holds a degree in agriculture from Cornell University and an MBA from Baruch College of the City University of New York. Mancebo will work with Gremse to ensure a smooth transition.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.:
Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed-to-sale. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing date and the sale of the specified assets in Florida and Ohio. There is no certainty that the transactions will be completed by the anticipated closing date or at all. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-health-sciences-announces-resignation-of-ceo-names-interim-ceo-301161631.html

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.


