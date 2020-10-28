  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ready Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast Call

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:RC -2.82%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 am eastern time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Webcast:
The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial in:
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-659-3814 (domestic) or 303-223-2685 (international).

Replay:
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through November 19, 2020. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 21971319.

About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide.

Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2020-results-and-webcast-call-301161147.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation


