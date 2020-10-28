Red Cedar Capital, LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Avanos Medical Inc, Carnival Corp

Investment company Red Cedar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Avanos Medical Inc, Carnival Corp, Intuit Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Red Cedar Capital, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HTZ,

HTZ, Added Positions: AMZN, BTA,

AMZN, BTA, Reduced Positions: WFC, BOMN, AZO, BRK.B, CAG, GOOGL, ROST, MG, USB, PEP, CFX, WAT, CPRT, GOOG, ACN, DISCK, BUD, TFX, KAR, TJX, IAA, DEO, FWONA, AVNS, BATRA, ADP, WMB, CCL, INTU, SHAK, BATRK,

WFC, BOMN, AZO, BRK.B, CAG, GOOGL, ROST, MG, USB, PEP, CFX, WAT, CPRT, GOOG, ACN, DISCK, BUD, TFX, KAR, TJX, IAA, DEO, FWONA, AVNS, BATRA, ADP, WMB, CCL, INTU, SHAK, BATRK, Sold Out: GLIBA, LGF.B, CHX,

For the details of Red Cedar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+cedar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Copart Inc (CPRT) - 96,513 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 538,285 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,301 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,808 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 185,806 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.44. The stock is now traded at around $1.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.05 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.99.