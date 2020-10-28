  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Red Cedar Capital, LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Avanos Medical Inc, Carnival Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: HTZ +11.11% GLIBA -1.53% CHX -5.67% LGF.B -1.05%

Investment company Red Cedar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Avanos Medical Inc, Carnival Corp, Intuit Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Red Cedar Capital, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Cedar Capital, LLC
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 96,513 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 538,285 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  3. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,301 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,808 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
  5. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 185,806 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.44. The stock is now traded at around $1.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72.

Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.05 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Red Cedar Capital, LLC. Also check out:

