British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys FedEx Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Insulet Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Valero Energy Corp, Kansas City Southern

London, X0, based Investment company British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Insulet Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Five Below Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Valero Energy Corp, Kansas City Southern, TJX Inc, Axalta Coating Systems during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDX, PODD, PPG, FIVE, SBUX, MNST, OLLI, PCRX, RBC, DE, TER, PYPL, MOMO, CPRT, PD,

FDX, PODD, PPG, FIVE, SBUX, MNST, OLLI, PCRX, RBC, DE, TER, PYPL, MOMO, CPRT, PD, Added Positions: KO, MA, URI, ABT, PG, TTD, AVGO, DHI, JD, ZBH, UNP, NEM, CMI, ZBRA, WH, BWA, BMY, MDLZ,

KO, MA, URI, ABT, PG, TTD, AVGO, DHI, JD, ZBH, UNP, NEM, CMI, ZBRA, WH, BWA, BMY, MDLZ, Reduced Positions: LLY, AAPL, KNX, INTC, NTES, ANTM, AMZN, FAST, CIEN, BABA, RNG, KMB, FB, CMG, REGN, JPM, FCX, NOW, AMGN, BAC, APD, SPY, GOOGL, GS,

LLY, AAPL, KNX, INTC, NTES, ANTM, AMZN, FAST, CIEN, BABA, RNG, KMB, FB, CMG, REGN, JPM, FCX, NOW, AMGN, BAC, APD, SPY, GOOGL, GS, Sold Out: VLO, KSU, TJX, AXTA, OTIS, HES, MDT, MASI, MGI,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,307,510 shares, 17.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,090,455 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 424,658 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 861,871 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.07% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 279,335 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 70,617 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $236.59, with an estimated average price of $210.37. The stock is now traded at around $231.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 54,559 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 94,089 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 99,133 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 138,149 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 127,237 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 474.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 369,976 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,986 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 83,589 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $106.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 133,117 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 117,767 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 49.98%. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $597.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,146 shares as of .

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.