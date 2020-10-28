Kidder Stephen W Buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Kidder Stephen W (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2020Q3, Kidder Stephen W owns 65 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, HON,

TSLA, HON, Added Positions: NKE, TJX, UNH, BDX, RTX, XLNX, XYL, CVX, ADI, CNI, CVS,

NKE, TJX, UNH, BDX, RTX, XLNX, XYL, CVX, ADI, CNI, CVS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MMM, CB, INTC, MSFT, MA, DHR, PYPL, EOG, HD, ABT, SPY, XOM, IVV, HSY, NVDA, GE, EMR, KO, CSCO, SYK, UNP,

AAPL, MMM, CB, INTC, MSFT, MA, DHR, PYPL, EOG, HD, ABT, SPY, XOM, IVV, HSY, NVDA, GE, EMR, KO, CSCO, SYK, UNP, Sold Out: OTIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,756 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 36,300 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 77,356 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 103,920 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,484 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $409.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of .

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of .

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Nike Inc by 124.05%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 22,622 shares as of .

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 88.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 48,253 shares as of .

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of .

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.