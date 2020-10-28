  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Kidder Stephen W Buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: NKE -4.62% TJX -5.14% UNH -3.9% TSLA -4.39% HON -3.35% OTIS -4.81%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Kidder Stephen W (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, TJX Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2020Q3, Kidder Stephen W owns 65 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kidder Stephen W's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kidder+stephen+w/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kidder Stephen W
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,756 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 36,300 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 77,356 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 103,920 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,484 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $409.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of .

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $162.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Nike Inc by 124.05%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 22,622 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 88.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 48,253 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of .

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kidder Stephen W. Also check out:

