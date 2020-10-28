Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc . As of 2020Q3, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWS, FMB, SCHK, TJX, NUEM, HYD, SPMD, QUAL, NOBL, PML, ACWX, PSF, MYF, MYD, MUE, PH, VV, AEM, XLU, ORCC, BABA, KODK, ZTS, CHTR, SYY, SWK, STMP, NUE, GD, DD, DLR,

IWS, FMB, SCHK, TJX, NUEM, HYD, SPMD, QUAL, NOBL, PML, ACWX, PSF, MYF, MYD, MUE, PH, VV, AEM, XLU, ORCC, BABA, KODK, ZTS, CHTR, SYY, SWK, STMP, NUE, GD, DD, DLR, Added Positions: SCHV, MUB, FLRN, SCHZ, IWO, IWP, SCHF, DE, CAT, EEM, SPY, FAST, LQD, DON, UNP, ROK, MRK, LMT, TGT, SPYD, SUB, VNQ, VTV, VYM, AMAT, CCI, CL, EMR, C, CVX, GOOG, KHC, DOW, DIA, D, EFV, GLD, IWN, CSCO, ABBV, LUMN, PFF, CE, CASY, CVS, BA, BAC, AWR, AEP, VWO, LNT, SO, GILD, JPM, KMB, KRO, GRMN, MNKD, MDT, GME, MCHP, OMI, PAYX, FLO, NCLH, APD, TXN, TKR, WFC, XEL, LDOS, DAL, BX, AWK, AVGO, MOS, GIS,

SCHV, MUB, FLRN, SCHZ, IWO, IWP, SCHF, DE, CAT, EEM, SPY, FAST, LQD, DON, UNP, ROK, MRK, LMT, TGT, SPYD, SUB, VNQ, VTV, VYM, AMAT, CCI, CL, EMR, C, CVX, GOOG, KHC, DOW, DIA, D, EFV, GLD, IWN, CSCO, ABBV, LUMN, PFF, CE, CASY, CVS, BA, BAC, AWR, AEP, VWO, LNT, SO, GILD, JPM, KMB, KRO, GRMN, MNKD, MDT, GME, MCHP, OMI, PAYX, FLO, NCLH, APD, TXN, TKR, WFC, XEL, LDOS, DAL, BX, AWK, AVGO, MOS, GIS, Reduced Positions: SPYV, SCHG, IWD, MDYG, SLYG, SCHD, HYMB, IWF, VOE, AAPL, SCHO, MSFT, V, VFH, AMZN, GOOGL, DHS, IVW, JPST, SCHM, VHT, MMM, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, BRK.B, KO, COP, COST, XOM, NEE, INTC, JNJ, LOW, NVDA, PEP, PG, QCOM, CRM, SYK, TMO, RTX, VZ, TSLA, FB, CZR, CWI, DVY, IBB, IJK, VTI, ACN, AFL, ALL, AMT, AMGN, BAX, BKH, BMY, CSX, CLX, CAG, STZ, DUK, LLY, ENB, EXC, FDX, F, GE, GSK, HON, HRL, IBM, ITW, MDLZ, MDU, NFLX, NKE, NSC, RPM, SHW, TRV, SBUX, USB, UPS, UNH, VFC, WMT, DIS, WM, WMB, MA, TITN, PM, KMI, PSX, PYPL, CARR, OTIS, EFA, IEMG, IJH, IJJ, IVV, PGX, SCHA, SCHB, VAW, VGT, VOO, VT, VUG, VXUS, XLE, XLK,

SPYV, SCHG, IWD, MDYG, SLYG, SCHD, HYMB, IWF, VOE, AAPL, SCHO, MSFT, V, VFH, AMZN, GOOGL, DHS, IVW, JPST, SCHM, VHT, MMM, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, BRK.B, KO, COP, COST, XOM, NEE, INTC, JNJ, LOW, NVDA, PEP, PG, QCOM, CRM, SYK, TMO, RTX, VZ, TSLA, FB, CZR, CWI, DVY, IBB, IJK, VTI, ACN, AFL, ALL, AMT, AMGN, BAX, BKH, BMY, CSX, CLX, CAG, STZ, DUK, LLY, ENB, EXC, FDX, F, GE, GSK, HON, HRL, IBM, ITW, MDLZ, MDU, NFLX, NKE, NSC, RPM, SHW, TRV, SBUX, USB, UPS, UNH, VFC, WMT, DIS, WM, WMB, MA, TITN, PM, KMI, PSX, PYPL, CARR, OTIS, EFA, IEMG, IJH, IJJ, IVV, PGX, SCHA, SCHB, VAW, VGT, VOO, VT, VUG, VXUS, XLE, XLK, Sold Out: QQQ, EMM, WBA, BP, EPD, NVS, DAN, QQEW, VBK, RIG,

For the details of HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/honkamp+krueger+financial+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 4,165,680 shares, 25.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 6,764,536 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 3,826,978 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 3,042,861 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN) - 4,077,573 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 53,346 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,886 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,896 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,914 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,820 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The purchase prices were between $58.41 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 672.53%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 243,509 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 192.39%. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,397 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.38%. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $226.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,402 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $223.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,874 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $328.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,029 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,537 shares as of .

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.