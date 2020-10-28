  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dempze Nancy E Buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells 3M Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

October 28, 2020 | About: TJX -5.14% NKE -4.62% CVS -2.72% CVX -3.78% ABBV -2.68% STT -5.14% CSCO -3.15% TMO -2.57% OTIS -4.81%

Investment company Dempze Nancy E (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, State Street Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells 3M Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2020Q3, Dempze Nancy E owns 57 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dempze Nancy E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dempze+nancy+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dempze Nancy E
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,104 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 21,521 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,797 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,854 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,016 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95. The stock is now traded at around $58.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $480.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 475 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,765 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Nike Inc by 140.51%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of .

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $56.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,475 shares as of .

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of .

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dempze Nancy E. Also check out:

