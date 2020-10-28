Dempze Nancy E Buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells 3M Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

Investment company Dempze Nancy E (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Nike Inc, State Street Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells 3M Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2020Q3, Dempze Nancy E owns 57 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STT, CSCO, TMO,

STT, CSCO, TMO, Added Positions: TJX, NKE, ABT, JNJ, CVS, CVX, XYL, BDX, UNH, MSFT, ABBV, UL, RTX, WM, XLNX, PG, NVS, ILMN,

TJX, NKE, ABT, JNJ, CVS, CVX, XYL, BDX, UNH, MSFT, ABBV, UL, RTX, WM, XLNX, PG, NVS, ILMN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MMM, PYPL, DHR, HD, INTC, MA, GOOGL, MRK, ITW, ROK, CB, CHD, UNP,

AAPL, MMM, PYPL, DHR, HD, INTC, MA, GOOGL, MRK, ITW, ROK, CB, CHD, UNP, Sold Out: OTIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,104 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 21,521 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,797 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,854 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,016 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95. The stock is now traded at around $58.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $480.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 475 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,765 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Nike Inc by 140.51%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $56.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,475 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of .

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.